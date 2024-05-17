Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee to have season-ending surgery on dislocated left shoulder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his left shoulder while crashing into an outfield wall. The Giants announced Lee will have season-ending surgery in the next couple of weeks. Lee was leaping to try catching a drive from Cincinnati’s Jeimer Candelario on Sunday when he hit the wall in right-center field. Lee, 25, was batting .262 with two homers, eight RBIs and .641 OPS in 37 games. The Giants signed him to a six-year, $113 million contract during the offseason.

