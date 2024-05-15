Giants’ Jung Hoo Lee has structural damage in injured left shoulder, will seek second opinion

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee sustained structural damage in his dislocated left shoulder when he crashed into the wall Sunday and now will seek a second opinion to determine his next steps. Lee was placed on the 10-day injured list and met with team doctors. An MRI revealed the issues in his shoulder and he will now be seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Lee hurt his shoulder in the first inning Sunday when it hit the right-center field wall as he leapt to try to make a catch on a drive by Cincinnati’s Jeimer Candelario.

