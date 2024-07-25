Giants’ Jermaine Eluemunor is OK after collision with Dexter Lawrence in first camp practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Eluemunor has had an eventful first two days at training camp with the New York Giants. Shortly after reporting on Tuesday, the Giants told the versatile veteran that he was being moved from left guard to right tackle because Evan Neal was not ready to take the field. In the first practice Wednesday, he collided with Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence and bruised his midsection. He sat out Thursday but coach Brian Daboll said the injury is not serious and the free agent signee should be back soon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.