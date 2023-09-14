Giants’ Isaiah Simmons heading back to Arizona after trade looking to make plays, nothing else

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Less than a month after being traded to the Giants by the Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons isn’t heading back to Arizona looking to get even. The Cardinals drafted him eighth overall in 2020 and then moved on before the start of this season, taking a seventh-round pick from New York next year in the deal. The 25-year-old Simmons has still has good friends and former teammates in Arizona. He is now with the Giants and quickly fitting into Wink Martindale’s defense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.