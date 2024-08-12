Giants in no hurry to rush Malik Nabers after rookie receiver injured his ankle in practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is going to be given all the time he needs to get over his left ankle sprain. Nabers, the No. 6 pick overall in the draft, twisted his ankle running a route in practice on Sunday and missed roughly the final 30 minutes of the workout. He did not practice Monday and wasn’t on the field. Coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t speculate on whether he will play Saturday when the Giants travel to Houston to play the Texans.

