Giants hoping Nuñez-Roches can help bolster run defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Watching Giants defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches on the field, one can’t help but smile. He is talking to everyone. He’s smiling and having fun. The Giants are hoping having the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer in the middle with Dexter Lawrence and adding inside linebacker Bobby Okereke will slow down opposing running games. New York was among the worst run defenses in the NFL in 2022, and it gave up 268 yards on the ground in a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC divisional round.

