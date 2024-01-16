Giants hire Joel Thomas as running backs coach and Aaron Wellman as head of player performance

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired Joel Thomas as their new running backs coach and Aaron Wellman as their executive director of player performance. The team announced the appointments Tuesday, the second and third hires since Brian Daboll shook up his staff after missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record. Carmen Bricillo replaced Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach last week. Thomas has spent the past nine seasons as the New Orleans Saints’ running backs coach. He replaces Jeff Nixon, who left the Giants to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.

