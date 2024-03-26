Giants hire James Ferentz as assistant offensive line coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired recently retired James Ferentz as an assistant offensive line coach. The 34-year-old Ferentz retired last month as an NFL player after an eight-year career with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. He will help new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, who was his line coach with the Patriots in 2020-21. Ferentz played at Iowa where his father Kirk Ferentz was the head coach. James Ferentz won a Super Bowl with Denver in 2015 in Peyton Manning’s final season and with New England in the 2018 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.