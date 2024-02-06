Giants hire former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to replace Wink Martindale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll took his time interviewing defensive coordinators before choosing Shane Bowen. Daboll formally hired Bowen to replace veteran coordinator Wink Martindale. The Giants and Martindale parted ways last month after Daboll fired two of Martindale’s defensive assistants. Bowen spent the previous six seasons in Tennessee. The Titans promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2021 after he spent his first three years as the team’s outside linebacker’s coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.