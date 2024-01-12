Giants hire Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach 3 days after firing Bobby Johnson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a new offensive line coach. Three days after firing Bobby Johnson, Brian Daboll hired Carmen Bricillo to coach the line. Bricillo spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and the two before that with the New England Patriots. He has 20 years of coaching experience. The Giants (6-11) allowed a league-high 85 sacks this past season. The Raiders allowed 40, and only 35 in 2022. Daboll also needs to hire a defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, running backs coach, outside linebackers coach, defensive assistant, and a director of strength and performance.

