Giants have little to say about Barkley’s frustration with contract talks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants had little to say on Tuesday about contract talks with running back Saquon Barkley after the 26-year-old complained over the weekend that the team was leaking information to make him look bad. Barkley, who was given a non-exclusive franchise tag in March, was not able to attend the start of the team’s mandatory two-day minicamp because he had not signed the franchise tender nor reached an agreement on a new long-term contract. The Giants and Barkley have until July 17 to reach an agreement on a new long-term deal. He can also sign the tender and earn $10.1 million.

