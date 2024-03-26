Giants have Daniel Jones but coach Brian Daboll is evaluating quarterbacks ahead of the draft

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants’ belief in Daniel Jones won’t preclude them from at least scouting quarterbacks. They could end up taking one with the sixth pick in the NFL draft. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are expected to be gone before the Giants are on the clock but J.J. McCarthy could be there. Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are considered the next tier and the Giants could slide back and have either. Coach Brian Daboll is studying them all and says he loves evaluating QBs.

