Giants get outfielder AJ Pollock, utility player Mark Mathias from Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder AJ Pollock and utility player Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a player to be named or cash. Pollock has struggled in his only season with the Mariners, hitting .173 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 49 games. Pollock was signed to be part of a platoon in left field with Jarred Kelenic. But Pollock never found consistent playing time after Kelenic’s hot start. Mathias was playing for Triple-A Tacoma after being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.