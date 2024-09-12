Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers limited in practice by knee issue

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers was limited at practice Thursday after experiencing a issue with his knee. The sixth pick in the draft spoke to reporters after the workout and didn’t mention his knee. Nabers had five catches for 66 yards in his first NFL regular-season game. He said practice went great. The Giants travel this weekend to face the Washington Commanders. They are led by Jayden Daniels, Nabers’ quarterback at LSU last season.

