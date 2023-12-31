Giants first-round draft pick Deonte Banks won’t play against Rams because of shoulder injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is inactive and will not play against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of a shoulder injury. The first-round draft pick who had started every game this season was hurt in Monday’s loss in Philadelphia. His two interceptions are tied for the team lead. He had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. Rams receiver Puka Nacua is active for the game after being listed as questionable with a hip injury. .

