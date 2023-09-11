Giants fall flat against Cowboys after entering the season with high expectations

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After being one of the biggest surprises in the NFL in 2022 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 under new coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants came into the season looking to take that next step. They did in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and it was a major step backward. Despite drafting impact players at cornerback, center and wide receiver, trading for explosive tight end Darren Waller and signing several free agents to shore up the defense, Daboll and the Giants dropped a 40-0 decision to the Cowboys.

