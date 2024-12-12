Giants face challenge in hosting Ravens, trying to end 8-game skid

The New York Giants will try to avoid a franchise-record-tying nine-game losing streak when they play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The previous time New York lost nine straight it fired coach Pat Shurmur. Current coach Brian Daboll’s job is on the hot seat with this latest skid. After making the playoffs in 2022 in his first season, the Giants went 6-11 last season and head into this one with a 2-11 record. The Ravens are 8-5 coming off a bye. They have the league’s top offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

