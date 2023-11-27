Giants expect Daniel Jones to be their starting QB once he recovers from ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants anticipate Daniel Jones will return to being their starting quarterback once he finishes rehabilitating his surgically repaired right knee. General manager Joe Schoen would not put a timetable on Jones’ recovery from ACL surgery last week, but he noted Monday the 26-year-old was in the team facility, starting his rehab just five days after the surgery. Schoen said the Giants will have to consider taking a quarterback in next spring’s draft or signing a free agent with veteran backup Tyrod Taylor’s contract coming to an end. Current starter and undrafted rookie free agent Tommy DeVito also is under contract.

