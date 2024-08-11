Giants’ Evan Neal off PUP and No. 6 pick Malik Nabers tweaks ankle during practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants returned to practice Sunday for the first time since their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions and welcomed back offensive lineman Evan Neal to the field. He had ankle surgery in January and has been on PUP. However, first-round draft pick Malik Nabers left practice late with a possible minor sprain to his left ankle, the team said. Giants coach Brian Daboll also said quarterback Daniel Jones probably will play for the first time since his ACL surgery in November when the Giants play Houston on Saturday. The Giants beat the Lions in the preseason opener 14-3 on Thursday.

