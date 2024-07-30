Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is looking for ‘greatness’ in third season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kayvon Thibodeaux has big expectations for himself heading into his third season with the New York Giants. The outside linebacker and edge rusher won’t settle for another good season. He had 11 1/2 sacks last season. The No. 5 overall pick in 2022 is expecting “greatness” from himself. The Oregon product said he has worked too hard to demand anything less of himself. Thibodeaux should benefit with the Giants adding fellow edge rusher Brian Burns in a trade with Carolina in March. The two should give New York bookend pass rushers that will cause headaches for opponents this upcoming season.

