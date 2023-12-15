Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has gotten even better in his second season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux had an outstanding rookie season and the 22-year-old has gotten even better in his second season. Through 13 games, Thibodeaux has career highs of 12 tackles for loss, 11 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale says Thibodeaux works hard in addition to being highly skilled. He says the biggest difference in Thibodeaux this season is his ability to read plays on the field and to react quickly.

