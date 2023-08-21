Giants draft class has stepped up in training camp, with four possible starters emerging

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Despite having low selections in each round of the 2023 draft, the New York Giants seemingly made the most of their picks based on what’s happened in training camp. Cornerback Deonte Banks, center John-Michael Schmitz, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt — their picks in the first three rounds — and sixth-round choice Tre Hawkins could start or play a major role when New York opens the regular season on Sept. 10 at home against Dallas. Running back Eric Gray, the fifth-round pick, may be the returner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.