Giants draft class has stepped up in training camp, with four possible starters emerging

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown walks the sideline during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Despite having one of the lower picks in the recent NFL draft, the New York Giants seemingly made the most of their picks based on what has happened in training camp. Brandon Brown talked about the draft on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, and gave a little more insight on why certain players were taken, and when. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary McCullough]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Despite having low selections in each round of the 2023 draft, the New York Giants seemingly made the most of their picks based on what’s happened in training camp. Cornerback Deonte Banks, center John-Michael Schmitz, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt — their picks in the first three rounds — and sixth-round choice Tre Hawkins could start or play a major role when New York opens the regular season on Sept. 10 at home against Dallas. Running back Eric Gray, the fifth-round pick, may be the returner.

