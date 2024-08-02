Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence driven to be the best in the NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants is part of the conversation about the best defensive tackles in the NFL. His Giants teammates say there’s no one like the 6-foot-4, 340-pounder. The 26-year-old Lawrence says he’s constantly trying to improve and that’s why he’s been successful. His biggest goal is for the Giants to succeed. Lawrence has made two Pro Bowls but has only been to the playoffs once in five seasons.

