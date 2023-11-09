Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale feels hurt by McKinney’s criticism

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There aren’t many things that catch New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale off guard after almost two decades of coaching in the NFL. Reading postgame comments by safety and co-defensive captain Xavier McKinney’s that the coaching staff was neither letting the leaders lead nor listening to team leaders and captains was upsetting, the 60-year-old said Thursday before the Giants practiced for Sunday’s game at Dallas. Martindale said he spoken with McKinney, noting it’s the first time it has happened in his 19 seasons in the NFL. Coach Brian Daboll said McKinney will start Sunday.

