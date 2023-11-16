Giants defense is looking to rebound after giving up 640 yards and 49 points to Dallas

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale speaks with reporters before NFL football practice, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Canavan]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale used a baseball pitching analogy to describe what happened to his defense last week when the New York Giants gave up 640 yards and 49 points in a one-sided loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The defensive coordinator said: “Quite honestly, it’s like we didn’t have our fastball, our curveball or our change-up.” The Giants will be heading to Washington on Sunday to face the Commanders. They beat the Commanders 14-7 last month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.