Giants defense is looking to rebound after giving up 640 yards and 49 points to Dallas

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wink Martindale used a baseball pitching analogy to describe what happened to his defense last week when the New York Giants gave up 640 yards and 49 points in a one-sided loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The defensive coordinator said: “Quite honestly, it’s like we didn’t have our fastball, our curveball or our change-up.” The Giants will be heading to Washington on Sunday to face the Commanders. They beat the Commanders 14-7 last month.

