Giants’ Daboll fires special teams coordinator McGaughey, O-line coach Johnson after 6-11 season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson a day after the team finished a disappointing 6-11 season. Coach Brian Daboll announced the decisions at the start of a postseason news conference. The second-year coach said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will be back next season. Running back coach Jeff Nixon is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse. Daboll said Nixon wants to become a college head coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.