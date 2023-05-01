Giants’ Crawford, Yastrzemski placed on injured list

HOUSTON (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day injured list Monday before the start of a series against the Houston Astros. Crawford, who has a strained right calf, was injured in the fourth inning of San Francisco’s 16-11 loss to San Diego Saturday night in Mexico City. His stint on the IL is retroactive to Sunday. Yastrzemski was shelved with a left hamstring strain. He was injured in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Padres while diving to try and catch a ball hit by Matt Carpenter in the eighth inning.

