Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring

TORONTO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring. Conforto fielded four balls in Toronto’s five-run first inning, running into the wall in foul territory to make a catch on Matt Chapman’s fly ball. Austin Slater pinch hit when Conforto’s turn came up for the first time in the top of the second inning. Conforto signed a $36 million, two-year deal to play in San Francisco last January. He came in batting .236 with a team-high 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 70 games.

