Giants coach Daboll says Saquon Barkley’s ankle improving and he won’t rule him out vs. Niners

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Saquon Barkley’s sprained right ankle is showing signs of improvement and New York Giants coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday refused to rule him out for a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. “He’s a lot better than I thought he would be today,″ Daboll said Tuesday in a Zoom call from Tempe, Arizona, where the Giants are staying to prepare for Thursday night’s game in Santa Clara, California, against the San Francisco 49ers. New York beat the Cardinals 31-28 on Sunday in Arizona.

