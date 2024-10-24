Giants coach Brian Daboll would like to build consistent success as the Steelers have enjoyed

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll knows how many times he has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in his coaching career. His 18th game against them and his first as a head coach will take place Monday night when the Giants try to snap a two-game losing streak and turn things around in the 2024 season in a game at Pittsburgh. Daboll admits he looks at the Steelers and sees a model of consistency, starting with coach Mike Tomlin. It’s something he would like to build with the Giants. Co-owner John Mara intends to give him the time to build.

