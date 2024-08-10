Giants closer Camilo Doval sent to minor leagues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants optioned closer and former All-Star Camilo Doval to Triple-A Sacramento. The right-hander has struggled to find the form that made him an All-Star in 2023 in 46 appearances for San Francisco this season and has a career-worst 4.70 ERA. Giants manager Bob Melvin says he hopes Doval takes the move the right way and uses his time in the minors to work on getting back to the big leagues and into the role that he’s done in the past successfully. He led the National League with 39 saves last season. This year, despite 22 saves in 27 chances.

