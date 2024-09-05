Giants’ Chapman gets $151 million contract for 2025-30 after betting on himself with 1-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman’s bet on himself paid off. After agreeing to a deal with San Francisco during spring training that allowed him to opt out after one season, the Giants third baseman agreed Wednesday to a $151 million, six-year contract for 2025-30.vChapman joined the Giants with a contract guaranteeing $54 million over three seasons. That deal gave him the right to opt out after 2024 and 2025. It included a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary for 2024.

