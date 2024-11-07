Giants’ Brian Burns likely to be motivated vs. Panthers after being traded to NY

New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns should have no problem getting motivated for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany, despite it being an early game. Burns will surely be motivated to have a big game against the Panthers, a team that drafted him but didn’t give him a long-term contract and later wound up trading him to the Giants. Burns has five sacks this season. He has a potentially favorable matchup, facing Panthers backup left tackle Brady Christensen. Christensen will make his second straight start filling in for the injured Ickey Ekwonu.

