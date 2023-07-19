Giants’ Brandon Crawford put on injured list with left knee inflammation

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of left knee inflammation. Crawford, 36, is hitting .207 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 65 games this season and had been in a 3-for-24 slide. The Giants said the move was retroactive to Monday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler says: “He’s been dealing with the soreness to some degree since spring training,” Infielder David Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

