Giants blow late lead in final 24 seconds and lose in overtime to Jets in rivalry game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Giants were relatively quite and players stood in front of their lockers dealing with anger, loss and uncertainty after being stunned by the Jets 13-10 in overtime. Everyone knew it was going to be a defensive game and it was. What was unexpected was the Giants’ late collapse. They allowed the Jets offense to move 58 yards in two plays to set up a tying field goal at the end of regulation. A pass interference penalty set up the winning kick in overtime.

