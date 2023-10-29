Giants blow late lead in final 24 seconds and lose in overtime to Jets in rivalry game

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Jets place kicker Greg Zuerlein (9) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Giants were relatively quite and players stood in front of their lockers dealing with anger, loss and uncertainty after being stunned by the Jets 13-10 in overtime. Everyone knew it was going to be a defensive game and it was. What was unexpected was the Giants’ late collapse. They allowed the Jets offense to move 58 yards in two plays to set up a tying field goal at the end of regulation. A pass interference penalty set up the winning kick in overtime.

