Giants’ Barkley to miss game against the Seahawks with sprained right ankle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed his second straight game because of a right high ankle sprain. Barkley was placed on the inactive list for Monday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks roughly 90 minutes before the game. Coach Brian Daboll had said on Saturday that Barkley’s status would be a game-time decision. He was limited at practice all week. He was hurt late in a game against Arizona on Sept. 17. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) missed his third straight game for New York. Seattle was without special teams captain Nick Bellore. The linebacker returned to Seattle because his wife is having a baby.

