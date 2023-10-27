Giants’ Barkley struggled in his regular-season game against the Jets, but he liked the rivalry

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley has played once against the New York Jets in a regular-season game and the Giants running back recalled the experience was fun. He said there was a lot of juice to the game in 2019 and fan excitement in the contest the Jets won 34-27. The Giants (2-5) and Jets (3-3) will renew that experience Sunday when they meet at MetLife Stadium in what will be a home game for Barkley and company. The one thing Barkley recalls from the 2019 game was his rushing total. He gained 1 yard on 13 carries, his worst game as a pro.

