Giants announce Dusty Baker is returning to the team as a special adviser to baseball operations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dusty Baker is back for a third stint with the San Francisco Giants. The team has announced the longtime manager will return as a special adviser to baseball operations and work on both the baseball and business sides. The 74-year-old Baker retired from the Houston Astros after last season — his 26th year as a major league manager. He said then he still had more to offer a team and hoped to take on an advisory role. Baker managed the Giants from 1993-2002 before coming back to work as an adviser to CEO Larry Baer during a break from managing in 2018 and 2019.

