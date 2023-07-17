Giants and running back Saquon Barkley fail to reach contract extension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by Monday’s deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. The Giants gave the franchise tag to the 26-year-old Barkley in March, giving the two sides four months to reach an agreement on a new deal by the July 17 deadline at 4 p.m. Talks went down to the wire and an agreement was not reached. Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

