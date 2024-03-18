Giants and PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon part ways after 24 years

The San Francisco Giants and longtime public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon are parting ways after the sides failed to reach agreement on a contract extension. The Giants said there were “extensive discussions” about a new deal after Brooks-Moon’s contract ended in December but instead “they mutually and amicably agreed to part ways.” Brooks-Moon was one of baseball’s first Black female PA announcers and now will be the club’s public address announcer emeritus, still representing the Giants in the community as a volunteer, activist and mentor.

