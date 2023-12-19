Giants and catcher Tom Murphy agree to $8 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent catcher Tom Murphy and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on an $8 million, two-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because Murphy still must pass a physical for the deal to be finalized. An eight-year major league veteran, Murphy could share time behind the plate with Patrick Bailey following his stellar rookie season on defense. The 32-year-old Murphy spent the past four years with Seattle after playing his first four major league seasons for Colorado. He batted .290 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs over 47 games for the Mariners this year.

