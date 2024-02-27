Giants add free agent shortstop Nick Ahmed on minor league deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent shortstop Nick Ahmed reached agreement on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes a spring training invite. The 33-year-old Ahmed had spent all 10 of his major league seasons with the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks from 2014-23, winning two Gold Gloves. He was designated for assignment last Sept. 5 and then released by the reigning NL champions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.