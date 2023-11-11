Giants add former star Matt Williams to new manager Bob Melvin’s coaching staff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Williams is returning to the San Francisco Giants as the third-base coach on new manager Bob Melvin’s staff. Melvin is thrilled to bring Williams back to the Giants. The former slugger spent the first 10 of his 17 major league seasons as an infielder with San Francisco, making four All-Star teams while winning three Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards. Williams managed the Washington Nationals to a 179-145 record over the 2014-15 seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.