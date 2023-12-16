Giants activate tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve. Safety Bobby McCain is cut

EAST RUTHERORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have activated tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve and waived veteran safety Bobby McCain. Waller has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at New Orleans. Waller practiced this week for the first time since injuring a hamstring and missing five games. His 36 receptions still rank second on the Giants. McCain was signed in the offseason and never fit into coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense. The final straw might have happened on Monday night when a short punt hit him and was recovered by the Packers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.