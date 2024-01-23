Giant slalom dominator Odermatt trails leader Feller by nearly 1 second after 1st run of night race

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt finished nearly a second off the pace in the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom as the Swiss skier’s winning streak was under threat. Odermatt won the world title last year and the last seven World Cup giant slaloms. But he had 0.98 seconds to make up on leader Manuel Feller in the second run. Odermatt lost balance on his inside ski coming out of a left turn and narrowly avoided falling. Feller edged out Odermatt’s teammate Loic Meillard by 0.10. Henrik Kristoffersen was 0.19 behind in third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.