Giannis Ioannidis, who coached teams that dominated Greek basketball in 1980s and 90s, dies at 78

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Giannis Ioannidis, one of Greece’s most successful basketball coaches who later entered politics and served as a minister for sports, has died at the age of 78. Ioannidis coached teams that dominated Greek basketball in the formative 1980s and 1990s, winning 12 league championships and six cups. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis led plaudits for Ioannidis on Wednesday, saying he set his seal on the history of Greek basketball.

