Gianni Infantino re-elected FIFA president by acclaim

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Gianni Infantino has been re-elected FIFA president by acclaim through 2027. He suggested to FIFA member federations meeting in Rwanda that the financial results under his leadership would keep an industry CEO in the job for life. Infantino had no election opponent and won by acclaim instead of a formal vote by the 211 members. Their basic annual funding from FIFA has risen from $250,000 to $2 million since Infantino’s first election win in 2016. Infantino’s FIFA has created new and bigger competitions giving national teams more chances to qualify while facing down resistance from European soccer.

