Giakoumakis, Thiaré spark Atlanta United to 3-0 victory over Fire

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis netted a first-half goal, Jamal Thiaré scored the first two goals of his career in the second half and Atlanta United blanked the Chicago Fire 3-0. Brad Guzan finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for Atlanta United (3-2-0). Chris Brady, a 20-year-old in his second season as a starter, saved four shots for Chicago (1-3-2).

