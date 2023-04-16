Giakoumakis scores again, but Toronto rallies to tie Atlanta

By The Associated Press
Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Toronto. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj]

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Servania scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to offset a historic night by Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, helping Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw. Giakoumakis became the seventh player in MLS history to score a goal in his first four matches when he headed in a corner kick from Brooks Lennon four minutes into the match to give Atlanta United (4-1-3) the lead. Toronto (1-1-6) pulled even when Federico Bernardeschi fed Richie Laryea for a goal in the 43rd minute. Atlanta United took a 2-1 lead when Machop Chol scored in the 76th minute with assists from Luiz Araújo and Andrew Gutman. Sub Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Jonathan Osorio notched assists on Servania’s equalizer.

