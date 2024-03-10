Giakoumakis hat trick highlights Atlanta’s 4-1 victory over New England in MLS

ATLANTA (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored three goals in a 19-minute stretch of the second half and Atlanta United routed the New England Revolution 4-1 in the MLS home opener for the Five Stripes. Giakoumakis, the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year, scored on a penalty kick in the 55th minute, added a beautiful header at 60 minutes and finished the hat trick with a left-footed shot from a sharp angle at the left side of the box in the 74th minute for a 4-0 lead. Carles Gil scored for New England in the 83rd minute to cap the scoring.

